Skullgirls 2nd Encore Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Later This Year - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Autumn Games and developer Hidden Variable have announced Skullgirls 2nd Encore will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year.

The Black Dahlia DLC character will be coming soon to all platforms of the game. The character will launch in alpha for PC in June, in Early Access in Q3 2022, then will fully release in Q4 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PC.

The next and final DLC character after Black Dahlia has been delayed from late 2022 to early 2023.

Here is an overview of the Black Dahlia DLC:

Black Dahlia’s key Special Move is using her massive gun-arm to launch slow-moving explosive rounds that detonate on contact. These explosive rounds don’t have the fullscreen reach like other zoning tools, so she’s more effective at mid-range where she can approach alongside them using her forward dash and unique “Onslaught” jump.

Onslaught is Dahlia’s unique movement ability that leaps towards the opponent allowing her to attack from the perfect angle. It can be used from the ground and the air, and the distance covered by the ground version adjusts based on how far she is from the opponent.

In future Alpha updates, Black Dahlia’s reload will be enhanced with unique rounds beyond her classic explosive shot. For example, one unique round creates a flaming hazard on the stage to enhance her zoning, while another turns her next shot into a powerful short-range buckshot. Her gun holds six rounds, after which she’ll need to reload.

Her remaining Special Moves will be focused on escaping and tricky movement, and you’ll just have to wait and find out what’s in store for her Blockbusters!

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles