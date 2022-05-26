Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - April 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched in November 2005 in North America and December 2005 in Europe and Japan. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

XSX|S Vs. X360 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 454,643 - XSX|S

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,839,905 - XSX|S

Total Lead: 4,740,066 - XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 14,428,785

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 9,688,719

April 2022 is the 18th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox 360 by just 454,643 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox Series X|S has grown its lead over the Xbox 360 by 2.84 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently ahead by 4.74 million units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 14.43 million units in 18 months, while the Xbox 360 sold 9.69 million. million units. Month 18 for the Xbox Series X|S is April 2022 and for the Xbox One is April 2007.

The Xbox 360 did not reach current Xbox Series X|S sales until month 26 where it had sold 15.90 million units.

The Xbox 360 crossed 10 million units sold in month 19, 20 million in month 34, and 30 million in month 43. The Xbox 360 sold 85.81 million units lifetime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

