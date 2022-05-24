Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Launches October 28 - News

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward in a newly released artwork teaser trailer announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is set to launch later this year. The platforms it will launch on have yet to be revealed.

The game features the return of Task Force 141 with a squad that includes Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick and Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas.

A sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone is also set to be revealed later this year. Both games have been built from the ground-up by Infinity Ward.

View the artwork teaser trailer below:

