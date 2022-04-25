Call of Duty: Warzone Sequel to be Revealed Later This Year - News

Activision Blizzard in its Q1 2022 financial results announced the sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone will be revealed later this year.

The free-to-play game has been built from the ground-up alongside the next premium Call of Duty game, which is a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

"The Call of Duty teams delivered substantial gameplay improvements for Vanguard and Warzone in the first quarter. Development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences, led by Infinity Ward, is proceeding very well," reads the report from Activision Blizzard.

"This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history. The new free-to- play Warzone experience, which is built from the ground-up alongside the premium game, features groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year."

Activision spent the first quarter of 2022 expanding its development capabilities in the Call of Duty franchise.

"Activision continued to rapidly expand its Call of Duty development resources in the first quarter," reads the report. "Its growing teams are focused on delivering even more compelling content to the community on PC and console, as well as expanding Warzone to the mobile platform."

