Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open Announced for All Major Platforms

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Cellar Vault Games have announced Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is a third-person narrative adventure rendered in a distinctive “paper theatre” aesthetic. Set in early 2000s Malaysia, the player takes the role of Ting, a young girl trying to come to terms with the burgeoning power inside her.

In the game the player will explore the beautifully hand-drawn world, solve puzzles, play mini-games, and unravel the mystery at the heart of the story.

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is the next instalment of the award-winning Paper Ghost Stories series, which began with the short game Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM. Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is the first full-sized game in the franchise.

Her Power. Her Journey. Her Fate.

A Creepy Coming Of Age Tale

A young girl battles for her mind and morality. You are Ting, a 5-year old Chinese Malaysian girl, gradually discovering how her supernatural abilities make her different from everyone else. Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open takes players on an adventure spanning five years and more, as Ting is guided and misguided by two spirits, each with their own agenda.

A Living Paper theatre

Presented in a living “paper theatre” style inspired by the paper puppetry – the shadow plays – of Southeast Asia, the beautiful, childlike aesthetic belies a darker story of a family falling apart and Ting’s role in its salvation, and the haunted house at the heart of it all.

A Malaysian Adventure

From its activities and locations, to its characters and dialogue, Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is steeped in Malaysian tradition, culture and folklore. Visit the Morning Markets, befriend an elderly monk, feast on Apam Balika and Nyonya Kuih at the Night Market, avoid the wandering spirits of the woods, and so much more.

A Story With A Past

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open follows in the success of Cellar Vault Games’ original, award-winning short story, Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM. Whilst each game stands alone, they share characters, tone, and an identity, as will those which follow: they are the Paper Ghost Stories.

Key Features:

Engrossing, emotional story.

Unique “paper theatre” aesthetic.

Compelling, challenging puzzles.

Engaging mini-games immerse you in Ting’s world.

Stealth gameplay—avoid ghosts and other threats.

Conversation choices affect Ting’s relationships.

