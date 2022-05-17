Hellpoint Launches July 12 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

/ 338 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Cradle Games announced Hellpoint will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 12. The Blue Sun expansion will release on the same day.

Hellpoint is already available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Google Stadia.

View the next-gen upgrade trailer below:

Here is an overview of the next-generation versions of the game:

For the first time outside of a high-end PC, players will be able to take in the sights and sounds of the cursed space station of Irid Novo in pin-sharp 4K, running at a silky smooth 60 frames per second on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. Loading times are also drastically decreased.

Launching alongside the next-gen update is the first downloadable content expansion for Hellpoint—“Blue Sun”—first announced in August 2021. In this new adventure, the Spawn will delve into strange, never-before-seen locations within Irid Novo, behold the influence of the cosmic gods and discover the true cause of the Merge cataclysm.

For the uninitiated, Hellpoint was the debut game by independent studio Cradle Games. Set in a surreal and dark science-fantasy future, mankind and aliens alike seek to harness the power of the soul, and to wrest power away from the cosmic gods of old.

Something strange has happened aboard the colossal space station Irid Novo. The black hole it orbits seemingly grows hungrier by the day, and mad cultists and void-spawned demons stalk the halls. The station’s AI has created you—a 3D-printed agent—to investigate.

Featuring intense hack n’ slash action combat solo or in co-op (split-screen or online), Hellpoint plunges players into a twisted universe where the line between magic and technology has blurred to nothingness. Players will arm themselves with blades, rifles and more esoteric weapons, and face off against ancient cosmic deities in their quest to unravel the station’s dark truths.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles