Miasma Chronicles Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher 505 Games and developer The Bearded Ladies Consulting have announced tactical adventure game, Miasma Chronicles, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2023.

In the not-too-distant future. America has been torn apart by a savage force known only as the “Miasma.”

Meet Elvis, a young man brought to the mining town of Sedentary as a baby. Left by his mother in the care of a robotic older “brother” and given a mysterious glove with which he can control the Miasma.

Join the brothers on a quest across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find the answers they crave. Answers which may change the course of human history forever.

From the creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, comes a beautifully crafted tactical adventure you won’t forget.

Key Features:

Real-time exploration gameplay meets tactical, turn-based combat with RPG elements.

RPG elements. Explore rich beautiful environments meeting outlandish characters.

Upgradable weapons and abilities give your heroes the edge in combat.

An involving fantasy story through which you learn the truth behind the Miasma.

