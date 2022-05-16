Remedy Provides an Update on the Upcoming Control Games - News

Developer Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report has provided a quick update on its new Control projects that are in development.

The spin-off Control game, Codename Condor, is still a proof-of-concept, while the bigger Control game, Codename Heron, is in the concept stage.

"Codename Condor, a spin-off game of Control, continues in the proof-of-concept stage," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala. "Codename Heron, a bigger Control game, is in the concept stage and its prototyping continues.

"Additionally, together with the Northlight-technology team, the focus has been on developing the required technology and tools that will serve a number of Remedy games in the future."

Remedy's Control has sold over two million units worldwide as of December 2020.

