Sega Plans to Release Multiple Remakes, Remasters, and New Games This Fiscal Year

Sega Sammy for the 2022 fiscal year reported improved profits due to strong sales of console and PC games and has forecasted even higher sales for the 2023 fiscal year, which ends March 2023.

Sega says for the 2023 fiscal year it plans a "significant increase in new title lineups." It is looking to release multiple remakes, remasters, spin-offs, and change of themes, while "planning multiple titles." The plans is to launch these games worldwide and on multiple platforms.

The company released seven titles in the 2022 fiscal year with approximately six million units sold, while it forecasts to release 13 games in the 2023 fiscal year with approximately 13 million units sold.

Sega sold approximately four million units of its remakes, remasters, and spin-offs in the 2022 fiscal year, while the goal is to sell five million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Some upcoming Sega releases includes Sonic Frontiers this Holiday and Sonic Origins next month.

