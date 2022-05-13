Switch Global Sales Jump, PS5 Europe Sales Up 50% - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 24-30 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 344,017 units sold for the week ending April 30, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.37 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 212,788 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.47 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 139,856 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.43 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by over 31,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 60,000 units. PS4 sold 181,770 units for the week ending May 2, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 80,133 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 13,242 units, and the Xbox One sold 779 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 111,058 units (-24.4%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 37,395 (21.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 50,034 units (5.7%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 31,142 (-70.2%) and the Xbox One is down 16,420 units (-95.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 88,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up over 10,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 4,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 5.37 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.64 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.49 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 344,017 ( 107,367,298 ) PlayStation 5 - 212,788 ( 19,467,776 ) Xbox Series X|S - 139,856 ( 14,428,785 ) PlayStation 4 - 13,242 ( 116,811,258 ) Xbox One - 779 ( 50,525,607 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 113,732 Xbox Series X|S - 86,941 PlayStation 5 - 66,082 PlayStation 4 - 8,209 Xbox One - 627

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 88,682 Switch - 70,130

Xbox Series X|S - 30,907

PlayStation 4 - 4,611 Xbox One - 134 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 148,780 PlayStation 5 - 47,772 Xbox Series X|S - 17,328 PlayStation 4 - 233 Xbox One - 11

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,375 PlayStation 5 - 10,252

Xbox Series X|S - 4,680 PlayStation 4 - 189 Xbox One - 7

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

