PlayStation Staff Reportedly Upset Over CEO Jim Ryan's Abortion Comments - News

posted 7 hours ago

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an email sent out to employees that was acquired by Bloomberg told employees to "respect differences of opinion" when it comes to abortion rights.

Ryan reportedly said that PlayStation is a "multi-faceted and diverse, holding many different points of view."

He added, "We owe it to each other and to PlayStation's millions of users to respect differences of opinion among everyone in our internal and external communities. Respect does not equal agreement. But it is fundamental to who we are as a company and as a valued global brand."

He reportedly spent five paragraphs talking about his two cats' birthdays and about how "dogs really are man’s best friend, they know their place, and perform useful functions like biting burglars and chasing balls that you throw for them."

Bloomberg who has seen an internal conversation of PlayStation employees and stated employees at "several" first-party PlayStation studios are upset with the tone of the email and some felt their rights were "disrespected" or had been "trivialized." One employee said they had "never been so mad about a cat birthday before."

The email was sent to employees following the leak of a draft from the US Supreme Court opinion that suggests it plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

Jim Ryan's email, seen by Bloomberg News, does not take a stance on Roe v. Wade or abortion rights but does declare "that dogs really are man’s best friend, they know their place, and perform useful functions like biting burglars and chasing balls that you throw for them." — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022

Bungie in a statement last week said that the leaked draft "represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights." Bungie says it is "committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision."

