PlayStation Staff Reportedly Upset Over CEO Jim Ryan's Abortion Comments

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an email sent out to employees that was acquired by Bloomberg told employees to "respect differences of opinion" when it comes to abortion rights.
Ryan reportedly said that PlayStation is a "multi-faceted and diverse, holding many different points of view."
He added, "We owe it to each other and to PlayStation's millions of users to respect differences of opinion among everyone in our internal and external communities. Respect does not equal agreement. But it is fundamental to who we are as a company and as a valued global brand."
He reportedly spent five paragraphs talking about his two cats' birthdays and about how "dogs really are man’s best friend, they know their place, and perform useful functions like biting burglars and chasing balls that you throw for them."
Bloomberg who has seen an internal conversation of PlayStation employees and stated employees at "several" first-party PlayStation studios are upset with the tone of the email and some felt their rights were "disrespected" or had been "trivialized." One employee said they had "never been so mad about a cat birthday before."
The email was sent to employees following the leak of a draft from the US Supreme Court opinion that suggests it plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.
Jim Ryan's email, seen by Bloomberg News, does not take a stance on Roe v. Wade or abortion rights but does declare "that dogs really are man’s best friend, they know their place, and perform useful functions like biting burglars and chasing balls that you throw for them."— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022
Bungie in a statement last week said that the leaked draft "represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights." Bungie says it is "committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision."
In a world where the most horrible thing a boss can say. "Be respectful of others opinions".
What a monster.
Crazy that a perfectly sane response like his is so controversial, I respect him more for being brave enough to make a statement like this in this day and age.
Politics can be such a mine field.
Pretending the mines aren't there (or that there aren't that many) is a good way to step on them.
PlayStation is very political since a few years ago and depending on what side you agree with they've already blown plenty of mines. So in the long run this doesn't matter one bit.
I'm the first to hate on Jim Ryan when he does something stupid, but there is literally nothing wrong with saying "respect each other's opinions". Abortion is a near 50/50 issue in the US at least, there is no making everyone happy by taking an official Playstation stance on the issue one way or the other, the only smart course is to maintain neutrality, which is exactly what he did. All corporations need to get out of politics completely, it is a total minefield and all wading into it does is get your product boycotted by one demographic or another.
a few non gamers that were never devoted to Playstation Ecosystem are selling their PS5's and PS4's from one comment it's unreal and it's from a Website that alot of people know outside of this and many others that website first letter starts with an R and alot of them are having meltdowns like he he was Vladimir Putin. That website has too many people that loose there cool on the most simple comment ever I always knew they were never a a fan of a gaming brand just pushing their believes more than gaming and pretending to be a long time Sony fanboy/Fangirl. It's just a comment chill, CEO come and go. I really question their gamer card if they wanna quit their gaming company they spent alot invested?
Lol That website that starts with an R rather say the f word than educate and converting a person to their group no wonder the ruplicans are still around they can't hold their temper if the left didn't have some sangry people more people would of joined the left and the trump would of never won which I hate trump but those people that choose to be like f them for choosing a side they should not be like that instead they should explain to conservatives whats wrong and such and do resesarch even though the research is fresh 2017 and is not 100% I hate alot of conservatives and white supremacist but man like bart from the simpson don't have a cow man , control that anger and educate the other side without going ballistic
"Abortion is a near 50/50 issue in the US."
More like 60/40: https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2021/05/06/about-six-in-ten-americans-say-abortion-should-be-legal-in-all-or-most-cases/
Overturning Roe is more like 70/30: https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/21/politics/cnn-poll-abortion-roe-v-wade/index.html
That's good, Just wish people in other website would chill. So yes on abortion is winning! I did say a woman can do whatever say want's with her baby though I hate abortion I let go and said she can do whatever she wants it's her choice SanandreasX replied too me what I did was a pro choice thing to say letting the woman do whatever she wants in about 2 days ago. I actually respect the woman decision. Thank you sanandreax .
I would only agree with what he said if he truly cared about peoples right to their opinion but they're always marketing with political statements and cancel cultures.
Corporations especially the ones that are literally entertainment companies need to stay away from politics, Disney already learned the hard way.
I have a feeling Jim Ryan knows little about politics? Since he runs a huge company he needs to mimic Nintendo and never say anything. I don't think Phil Spencer the Head of Xbox ever talks about these things?
Jim Ryan has been a terrible promotion and has been a dumpster fire. PlayStation is literally selling based on the name alone. It certainly isn't from his decisions.
Everything about PS5 had to be approved by him so you can't say he had no influence on sales.
So his comment boils down to "be respectful of the opinions of others." And what's wrong with that? I'll tell you what's wrong: anyone who doesn't fit the mold is an outcast.