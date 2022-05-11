Ubisoft CEO: 'We Have Everything We Need to Remain Independent' - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an earnings call with investors discussed the consolidation in the gaming industry in recent years. He did mention there has been a lot of talk of Ubisoft getting acquired, however, he said the company has what it needs to "remain independent."

"There has been a lot of talk around consolidation in the industry and in Ubisoft in particular," said Guillemot. Our overall position is clear and well known.

"As we said last February, we have everything we need to remain independent. We have the talent, the industrial and financial scale, and a large portfolio of powerful IPs to create massive value in the coming years.

"It has provided us with the plan to build strategic partnerships with the biggest players in entertainment and tech. The current speculation is putting in plain sight the real appeal and value of our assets and of our value creation potential.

"As mentioned before, as a public listed company, it is best practice for our board to review any offer in the interest of all shareholders and of our great teams."

