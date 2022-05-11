Nintendo President: Switch Online to Expand With New Services and Content - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking in a call to investors translated by VideoGamesChronicle discussed Nintendo Switch Online and says they plan to expand it with new services and content.

"The total subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online has not been updated from the 32 million subscribers we disclosed last September, but it is gradually increasing as the sales of Nintendo Switches increases," said Furukawa.

"Of course, there are customers who allow their subscribership to expire, and then they don’t renew, so we believe it is important to continue releasing software that allows players to continue enjoying, not only online play, but also enhances their overall experience.

"We will continue to expand our services and create new content for our customers throughout this year."

It has been rumored Nintendo plans to add Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators to Nintendo Online.

A leak reports Nintendo has been testing the emulators and they are called Hiyoko for the Game Boy/Game Boy Color and Sloop for the Game Boy Advance. The leaks makes it look like the emulators were developed by Nintendo's Europe R&D team.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles