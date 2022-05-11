Ooblets Headed to Switch This Summer - News

Developer Glumberland announced Ooblets will launch for the Nintendo Switch this Summer.

The game first released for the Xbox and PC via Epic Games Store on July 15, 2020 in Early Access.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ooblets is a farming, creature collection, and town life game where you build up your farm, befriend townsfolk, grow ooblets, and have dance-offs.

Key Features:

Grow crops on your farm and sell them in town.

Build your team of ooblets, level them up, and unlock new dance moves.

Style your character in a bunch of different outfits and accessories.

Join an ooblet club to get your first little baby ooblet.

Compete in dance-offs to earn new ooblet seeds and win tournaments.

Expand and decorate your house from a dinky shack to a stately farmhouse.

Get to know the townsfolk and befriend them if you’d like!

Complete daily challenges, earn badges, help the Mayor save the town from questionable forces, and unlock the secrets of Oob.

Explore Badgetown to find new ooblets and seeds.

The news is out - we’re so excited to announce that Ooblets is coming to Switch THIS SUMMER (so soon!)



In case you didn’t know, Ooblets is a creature collection, farming, dance-battling, and overall weird game where you grow little pals that accompany you on your adventures. pic.twitter.com/INciEfOV9E — Ooblets (@ooblets) May 11, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

