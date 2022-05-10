Nintendo President: There's No End in Sight to the Semiconductor Shortage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 571 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said the chip shortage will continue to hurt Switch production as it looks like the shortages won't be ending anytime soon.
"There’s no end in sight to the semiconductor shortage at this point," said Furukawa via The Wall Street Journal.
Nintendo shipped 23.06 million Switch consoles for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2022 to bring lifetime shipment figures to 107.65 million units. This figure is a drop from 28.83 million Switch consoles shipped during the previous year.
Nintendo has forecasted it will ship 21.0 million Switch consoles for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as well as 210 million games. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units lifetime in March 2023 and 1.03 billion games.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
While obviously not a short term solution, and I presume most of the technological industries are suffering, not just consoles but should we be recycling more? As in I'm sure loads of people have old computer or phones.
Probably the most honest answer I've heard about the chip shortage since it's started. Everyone tried to predict a dateyear and then it just goes by with the issue remaining.
I appreciate this answer unlike Intel’s CEO pushing the year back each time the question comes up lol
I think things have gotten better in terms of the releases of these systems online but its still a far cry from the days of just strolling by your local Wal-mart and picking up a new console off the shelf.
The gamers who have been adamant about purchasing next gen hardware I think have managed to get their hands on what they wanted over these last few years at some point but that's not to say it has been easy by any stretch.
Its too bad these shortages will continue but with certain events going on in the world right now I don't anticipate much change anytime soon.
Speaking of, how many out there have been able to snag their desired next gen hardware?
-NEXT GEN SHORTAGE WOES... NINJA APPROVED-
I've been able to get a 3080 and a PS5 for me and my cousin. Rather easily as well. I have the benefit of being in front of a PC almost all 8 hours of work though. So I setup a chrome addin to alert me when the best buy button goes from sold out to buy now and got both devices. Actually one PS5 came from the Sony website register thing they were doing.
Awesome!
Yeah, I find that the only way to make sure you get one is to sign up for alerts on various outlets or social media accounts.
I guess it says a lot about the current state of things in the gaming world when you have twitter accounts solely dedicated to sending mass text alerts for hardware drops. 🤣
-THAT'S THE TIMES WE ARE IN NINJA APPROVED-
That's how I finally got my PS5 a month ago! Signed up to purchase directly from Sony. Took 3 weeks but I was stoked when I got the email.