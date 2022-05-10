Nintendo President: There's No End in Sight to the Semiconductor Shortage - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said the chip shortage will continue to hurt Switch production as it looks like the shortages won't be ending anytime soon.

"There’s no end in sight to the semiconductor shortage at this point," said Furukawa via The Wall Street Journal.

Nintendo shipped 23.06 million Switch consoles for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2022 to bring lifetime shipment figures to 107.65 million units. This figure is a drop from 28.83 million Switch consoles shipped during the previous year.

Nintendo has forecasted it will ship 21.0 million Switch consoles for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as well as 210 million games. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units lifetime in March 2023 and 1.03 billion games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

