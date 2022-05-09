Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Launches May 25 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio via Twitter announced the free Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch on Wednesday, May 25.

This is two days before the launch of the film with the same name, the expansion is based on.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Attention flight simmers! This is your captain speaking



The Top Gun: Maverick experience is taking off 5/25 in Microsoft Flight Simulator! Don't have your own call sign yet? Create one today! https://t.co/HbJBpVgIPD pic.twitter.com/3i7Chp336l — Xbox (@Xbox) May 9, 2022

