Outriders Has Not Turned a Profit as the Dev Has 'Yet to Receive Any Royalties'

There is a long list of games published by Square Enix that have failed to meet expectations and People Can Fly's Outriders is one of these titles.

People Can Fly in its latest earnings report said they have yet to receive any royalties as the game has not turned a profit.

"Since the game was completed and placed on the market (which happened on April 1st 2021), the Company has been entitled to royalties payable if specific proceeds (as defined in the agreement) from its sales ensure that the publisher recovers a predetermined level of costs incurred in connection with the development, promotion and distribution of the game," said People Can Fly.

"The level of royalties depends on the amount of specific proceeds from the game’s sales. The Group received no royalties from the publisher for the period to December 31st 2021, which means that as at the reporting date net proceeds from the sale of Outriders were insufficient to recover the costs and expenses incurred by the publisher to develop, distribute and promote the title. This was confirmed by the royalty statement for the fourth quarter of 2021, received by the Group from the publisher.

"There can be no assurance that net proceeds from the sale of Outriders in future periods will be sufficient for the publisher to recover the costs incurred and to pay royalties to the Group."

Outriders did surpass 3.5 million unique players in its first month available with an average lay time of over 30 hours.

Outriders released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Xbox Game Pass on April 1, 2021.

