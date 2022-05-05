Cyberpunk Battle Royale Off The Grid Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Gunzilla Games has announced cyberpunk battle royale shooter, Off The Grid, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game is built using Unreal Engine 5 and will launch in 2023.

"With Off The Grid, our ambition is not only to create the battle royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game," said chief visionary officer Neill Blomkamp, who previously was the District 9 and Elysium director.

"With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the Off The Grid world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon."

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by Chief Visionary Officer Neill Blomkamp and Script Writer Richard K. Morgan. In addition, industry veteran Olivier Henriot (Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed) assumes the role of Executive Narrative Director, ensuring a wealth of top-tier talent to bring the world of Off The Grid to life.

A Battle Royale like no other, in Off The Grid, 150 players fight each other in player-versus-player skirmishes, as well as player-versus-environment storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real time. Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone’s gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In Off The Grid, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles