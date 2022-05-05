Narru: The Forgotten Lands announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

DreamStorm Studios has announced story-driven puzzle game, Narru: The Forgotten Lands, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"There are many puzzle games on the market, but we want Narru to be something more than just a relaxing puzzle game,” said art director Michał Lazowski.

"We want it to be an experience, with its deep narrative and mesmerizing world-painting system that allows you to break away from everyday worries. It’s a game that helps calm your mind. With Narru, we wanted to explore the idea of bringing life to the world, instead of destroying it."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Narru: The Forgotten Lands is a story-driven puzzle game based on satisfying exploration. Become a piece of light whose mission is to wander around the island once inhabited by a mysterious civilization and discover a story of its disappearance. Search the ruins to enter a memories dimension and discover the story of people who are no more.

The greatest secrets are always hidden and protected. Learn how to solve ancient puzzles and find valuable knowledge.

Key Features:

Freely Explore the World – Wander around the island and discover all of its secrets, hidden passages, altars, paintings. and ruins that carry the story of the ancients. Listen to the voice of a goddess that will help you understand what happened.

– Wander around the island and discover all of its secrets, hidden passages, altars, paintings. and ruins that carry the story of the ancients. Listen to the voice of a goddess that will help you understand what happened. Bring the Island Back to Life – Watch the world come back to life wherever you go. Fill the land and ruins with your light and let everything around you bloom.

– Watch the world come back to life wherever you go. Fill the land and ruins with your light and let everything around you bloom. Solve Ancient Puzzles – Solve puzzles to activate ancient mechanisms and reveal secrets of the ones who used to live on the island. Look for the hints painted on ruins and you will never get lost.

– Solve puzzles to activate ancient mechanisms and reveal secrets of the ones who used to live on the island. Look for the hints painted on ruins and you will never get lost. Learn New Skills – Learn and master new abilities to visit previously inaccessible places and solve complex puzzles. Water walking, wall climbing, and more will help you reach new secrets as you explore the island.

– Learn and master new abilities to visit previously inaccessible places and solve complex puzzles. Water walking, wall climbing, and more will help you reach new secrets as you explore the island. Search the Ruins – Search ancient ruins, find altars, learn new skills, collect memories, and find keys to unlock new story fragments and discover what happened to the civilization that once inhabited the island.

