Activision Blizzard Sued by New York City Officials

A new lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard by the New York City Employees' Retirement System and pension funds for the city’s teachers, police and firefighters.

The lawsuit was filed on April 26 in Delaware and accuses Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick of rushing to sell the company to Microsoft as a way to escape liability for misconduct, according to a report from Axios who received a public version of the suit from the office of NYC’s comptroller.

The New York City group owns Activision Blizzard stock and says the management at the gaming company has hurt its value. They are demanding the gaming company to provide material related to the Microsoft acquisition, information on the five possible buyers cited by Activision, board memos, and more.

The group has been asking the gaming giant for internal documents since last fall to find out what Kotick knew of the sexual misconduct at Activision Blizzard.

Given Kotick’s personal responsibility and liability for Activision’s broken workplace, it should have been clear to the Board that he was unfit to negotiate a sale of the Company," reads the lawsuit. "But it wasn't."

The New York City group alleges the Microsoft acquisition allows "Kotick and his fellow directors a means to escape liability for their egregious breaches of fiduciary duty."

The lawsuit also says Microsoft paying $95 per share undervalues Activision Blizzard, which was trading near that amount since before the scandals became public last summer.

