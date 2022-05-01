Rumor: 343 Potentially Working on an Unannounced Halo Game - News

posted 8 hours ago

Windows Central journalist and editor Jez Corden speaking on the latest Xbox Two podcast said he had heard Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries might be working on another Halo project.

"I'm pretty sure 343 is working on another Halo project that isn't Halo Infinite," said Corden. "Fairly sure, not 100 percent."

He didn't go into any further details on what the Halo project might be.

Halo has had several spin-off titles released over the years. This includes two RTS games, Halo Wars 1 and 2, as well as Halo 3: ODST and two mobile games, Halo: Spartan Assault and Halo: Spartan Strike.

