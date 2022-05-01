Original Forza Horizon Briefly Reappeared on Microsoft Store Before Being Removed - News

posted 8 hours ago

The original Forza Horizon had reappeared on the Microsoft Store for a short period of time before being removed once again.

It hasn't been made clear if the game was added by accident or if it was done on purpose.

Forza games have been removed from sale after several years due to licensing agreements. The games feature real cars and tracks that have a license that expires after so many years.

Forza Horizon released for the Xbox 360 in October 2012.

The First Forza Horizon game popped up again in the store.



Such a fun game, it still holds up really well and it’s 4K on Series X & One X.



From Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/qJI7k1a681 — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) May 1, 2022

