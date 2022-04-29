Vesper: Zero Light Edition Headed to Switch and PC on May 12 - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Cordens Interactive has announced Vesper: Zero Light Edition for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and itch.io.

It is an enhanced edition of Vesper, which first released for PC. It will launch on May 12 for $9.99 / €9.99 or it will be available as a free upgrade or those that already own the game.

Vesper: Zero Light Edition includes new content, improved graphics, rebalanced gameplay, and improved performance.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Millennia passed after Vesper Protocol activation.

Thousands of years after the activation of the Vesper Protocol, a small android crosses a fallen world, hunted by merciless machines, to control the power of Light and decide the fate of his race.

Key Features:

Escape – Frantic chases from relentless machines force you to take decisions in the blink of an eye. Hide from your pursuers and sneak through enemy lines to reach your objective.

– Frantic chases from relentless machines force you to take decisions in the blink of an eye. Hide from your pursuers and sneak through enemy lines to reach your objective. Absorb – Use the Drivegun to absorb light from sources and create dark spots in which you can hide. Inject absorbed light into machineries, to open portals and activate deadly traps.

– Use the Drivegun to absorb light from sources and create dark spots in which you can hide. Inject absorbed light into machineries, to open portals and activate deadly traps. Control – Control your opponents with light and dispose of them after have exploited their abilities. Take control of your destiny, and decide the future of the Android’s race.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles