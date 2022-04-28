Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller Appear on PlayStation Network Backend - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 294 Views
Three original PlayStation games have appeared on the PlayStation Network backend. The three games are Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller, and were spotted by a user on Reddit.
The games were published by Bandai Namco and could be on offering for those who become a subscriber to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which is set to launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.
Here are the details on the PlayStation Network backend for the three games:
- Tekken 2
- Title ID: CUSA33751_00
- Concept ID: 10005100
- Image Link
- Ridge Racers 2
- Title ID: CUSA33741_00
- Concept ID: 10005097
- Image Link
- Mr. Driller
- Title ID: CUSA33767_00
- Concept ID: 10005104
- Image Link
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.