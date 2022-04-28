Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller Appear on PlayStation Network Backend - News

posted 3 hours ago

Three original PlayStation games have appeared on the PlayStation Network backend. The three games are Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller, and were spotted by a user on Reddit.

The games were published by Bandai Namco and could be on offering for those who become a subscriber to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which is set to launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

Here are the details on the PlayStation Network backend for the three games:

Tekken 2 Title ID: CUSA33751_00 Concept ID: 10005100 Image Link

Ridge Racers 2 Title ID: CUSA33741_00 Concept ID: 10005097 Image Link

Mr. Driller Title ID: CUSA33767_00 Concept ID: 10005104 Image Link



