Sifu Roadmap of Free Content Updates Revealed

Slclap has revealed the road of the upcoming free content updates for Sifu.

The Spring 2022 update will release on May 3, alongside the physical release. It will add three difficulty options: Student, Disciple, and Master, as well as advanced training and an outfit selection.

The Summer 2022 update will add advanced scoring, new outfits, and gameplay modifiers like no pendant, one health point, no guard, stronger enemies, golden staff, all skills unlocked, and bullet time.

The Fall 2022 update will add a replay editor, new modifiers and new outfits. The Winter 2022 update will add a new game mode called Arenas, new modifiers, and new outfits.

Sifu is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store.

