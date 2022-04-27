Fallen Legion Collection Launches in August for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher NIS America and developer YummyYummyTummy announced the Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in North America on August 23, in Europe August 26, and in Australia on September 2.

The Fallen Legion series is making its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox with Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants. In this exciting collection, every choice you make determines life or death. What kind of leader will you be? With over 20 different endings and branching storylines, no two playthroughs will be the same!

Challenge yourself with real-time combat and a brand-new GRID system (exclusive to Fallen Legion Revenants) that expands your strategy options! Additionally, this release features new characters, returning voice actors including Joe Zieja and Erika Harlacher, and new boss battle scenarios! Master your Exemplars’ skills to unlock new abilities and show off your fighting skills in this dynamic double pack of action titles!

An exemplary collection packed with new content:

New playable character in Rise to Glory: Aleister

New playable character in Revenants: Winchester

BlazBlue Exemplar Costume downloadable content available for purchase for Fallen Legion Revenants

Exemplar Costume downloadable content available for purchase for Fallen Legion Revenants Revenants is rebuilt with the Crimson Rose update! This adds new features including:

Crimson Rose update! This adds new features including: Choose your challenge level with selectable difficulty modes.

New Archeus Fusion system offers more ways to enhance characters.

Additional weapons and deathblows to discover.

New mana chain attacks to master.

Faster battle speed and rebalanced gameplay.

Pick either English or Japanese voiceover options.

Key Features:

An Exemplary Collection – Two-in-one value, coming to Xbox (for the first time!) and PlayStation 5.

– Two-in-one value, coming to Xbox (for the first time!) and PlayStation 5. A Return to Glory – Fast-paced, real time action with a choice-based story and over 20 different endings and new epilog content.

– Fast-paced, real time action with a choice-based story and over 20 different endings and new epilog content. Revenants Reloaded – Tons of new content including a new GRID system that encourages strategy in gameplay and combat, new voice actors, new characters, and new boss battles!

