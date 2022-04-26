By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ubisoft Shuts Down Online Services for 91 Games

by William D'Angelo , posted 29 minutes ago / 218 Views

Ubisoft announced it has shut down the online multiplayer services for 91 games. The offline features for the games will remain available to play. 

In-game news, player statistics, and Units and Challenges in games that used Ubisoft Connect services have been disabled. Rewards can still be unlocked, but you will no longer be able to receive them in-game. Unlockable content like maps and skins have also been disabled.

If your game did not transfer when Ubisoft moved from Uplay to Ubisoft Connect in 2020, all rewards will automatically be unlocked. 

Here is the complete list of games that have had their online multiplayer services disabled:

America's Army Xbox 360
Anno 1404 PC
Anno Online PC
Assassin's Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood OnLive
Assassin's Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS
Assassin's Creed: Revelations OnLive
Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Driver: San Francisco OnLive
ESPN Sport Connections Wii U
Far Cry PC
Far Cry 2 PC
Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Flashback Origins PC
Ghost Recon PC
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
H.A.W.X. PC
H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Haze PlayStation 3
Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC
I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360
Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC
Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 
Might & Magic Showdown PC
Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC
Might & Magic X: Legacy PC
MotionSports Xbox 360
MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3
PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360
Rabbids Go Home Wii
Rabbids Land Wii U
Rabbids Travel in Time Wii
Rainbow Six - Raven Shield PC
Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman Legends PC
Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 
R.U.S.E. Beta PC
Scrabble 2007 PC
Scrabble 2009 PC
Settlers 3 PC
Settlers 4 PC
Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC
Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC
Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC
Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Shape Up Xbox One
Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Silent Hunter 3 PC
Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC
Silent Hunter 5 OnLive
Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U
Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC
Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive
Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Tom Clancy's EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS
World in Conflict PC
Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments
LudicrousSpeed (23 minutes ago)

Woah, kudos to them for even having some of those old games still online. There’s a PlayStation 2 Rainbow Six on there.

