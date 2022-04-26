Ubisoft Shuts Down Online Services for 91 Games - News

Ubisoft announced it has shut down the online multiplayer services for 91 games. The offline features for the games will remain available to play.

In-game news, player statistics, and Units and Challenges in games that used Ubisoft Connect services have been disabled. Rewards can still be unlocked, but you will no longer be able to receive them in-game. Unlockable content like maps and skins have also been disabled.

If your game did not transfer when Ubisoft moved from Uplay to Ubisoft Connect in 2020, all rewards will automatically be unlocked.

Here is the complete list of games that have had their online multiplayer services disabled:

America's Army Xbox 360 Anno 1404 PC Anno Online PC Assassin's Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood OnLive Assassin's Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS Assassin's Creed: Revelations OnLive Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Driver: San Francisco OnLive ESPN Sport Connections Wii U Far Cry PC Far Cry 2 PC Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Flashback Origins PC Ghost Recon PC Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 H.A.W.X. PC H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Haze PlayStation 3 Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360 Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Might & Magic Showdown PC Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC Might & Magic X: Legacy PC MotionSports Xbox 360 MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3 PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360 Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360 Rabbids Go Home Wii Rabbids Land Wii U Rabbids Travel in Time Wii Rainbow Six - Raven Shield PC Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360 Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman Legends PC Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. Beta PC Scrabble 2007 PC Scrabble 2009 PC Settlers 3 PC Settlers 4 PC Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Shape Up Xbox One Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Silent Hunter 3 PC Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC Silent Hunter 5 OnLive Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Tom Clancy's EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS World in Conflict PC Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

