PS5 Variable Refresh Rate Update Coming Out This Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 481 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 will be getting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support via an update starting this week.
PS5 owners will get VRR support if they have an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. VRR will sync the refresh rate of the display to the PS5's graphical output. This will minimize or eliminate visual artifacts, such as with screen tearing or frame pacing issues.
Gameplay in PS5 games that will support VRR will feel smoother as it renders scenes seamlessly. Graphics will look crisper and input lag will be reduced.
PS5 owners will be able to enable or disable VRR under "Screen and Video" in system settings. Those who have a compatible TV or PC monitor will have it automatically enabled. You can also turn on VRR for PS5 games that don't support it. IT may improve video quality for some games, however, there might be unexpected visual effects.
Here is a list of games that will be getting VRR support in the coming weeks:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Godfall
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is great news, but why only for specific games? On Series X it works on a console level on any game, so I am confused why Sony is doing it this way.
You can also turn on VRR for PS5 games that don't support it. IT may improve video quality for some games, however, there might be unexpected visual effects.
If the dev didn't made the game with it enabled you can still use it, but it can have bad result.
I still just find that wierd, because I have it on all the time on Series X with no issues at all for any game. I will need to test it on PS5 but this should be a non issue unless it is somehow implemented differently than on Series X.
Different hardware architecture. Different OS.
This isn't different to how boost mode worked on PS4 pro, or even when playing PS4 games on PS5. These still required games to be patched, but there is still a system wide option, but no guarantee it works 100%>
And at some point, games will just launch with VRR, and it's not like there's thousands of PS5 games that need patching.
My TV certainly don't support this nor 120Hz but well nothing against more features being available to costumers to chose.