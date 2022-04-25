PS5 Variable Refresh Rate Update Coming Out This Week - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 will be getting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support via an update starting this week.

PS5 owners will get VRR support if they have an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. VRR will sync the refresh rate of the display to the PS5's graphical output. This will minimize or eliminate visual artifacts, such as with screen tearing or frame pacing issues.

Gameplay in PS5 games that will support VRR will feel smoother as it renders scenes seamlessly. Graphics will look crisper and input lag will be reduced.

PS5 owners will be able to enable or disable VRR under "Screen and Video" in system settings. Those who have a compatible TV or PC monitor will have it automatically enabled. You can also turn on VRR for PS5 games that don't support it. IT may improve video quality for some games, however, there might be unexpected visual effects.

Here is a list of games that will be getting VRR support in the coming weeks:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

