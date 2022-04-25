Disney Speedstorm Headed to All Major Platforms This Summer - News

Developer Gameloft announced the free-to-play racing game, Disney Speedstorm, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo SWitch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store this Summer.

Previously, the only confirmed console was the Nintendo Switch as it was showcased in a Nintendo Direct.

View the platforms announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

