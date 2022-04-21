3 Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced three Sega Genesis games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app. The three games are Shining Force II, Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, and Space Harrier II.

The Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app is part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Here is an overview of the three games:

Shining Force II – Joins the original Shining Force in the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library! In this tactical RPG fantasy adventure, you’re tasked with leading the titular Shining Force in cinematic battles against an ancient evil that threatens to overtake the land.

