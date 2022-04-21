Kao the Kangaroo Arrives May 27 - News

Developer Tate Multimedia announced the platformer, Kao the Kangaroo, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 27.

The digital edition is priced at €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99, while the physical edition is priced at €34.99 / $34.99 / £29.99.

"We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve had from gamers since we announced Kao the Kangaroo was making a return earlier this year,” says Tate Multimedia head of studio Kaja Borowko. "With this new chapter, we’ve set out to make sure the new Kao the Kangaroo both honors his previous outings and offers fresh, contemporary gameplay for fans new and old alike. This is a complete reboot for Kao, and we can’t wait to see how people take to it at launch!"

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Kao—pronounced K-O—launched his first adventure on SEGA‘s legendary Dreamcast back in the year 2000. Now, two decades on, Tate Multimedia has decided to give the platforming genre a bit of a kick and let Kao off the leash once more, releasing his biggest adventure yet.

Setting out to find his missing sister and solve the mystery of what happened to his long-lost father, players will join Kao as he picks up his magical boxing gloves and travels the world confronting famous fighting masters who are under the influence of disturbing, dark power, all while exploring a colorful and vibrant world alive with activity and visual flair.

In his latest adventure, Kao will use his boxing gloves to punch a path through his adversaries, jabbing his way through the obstacles ahead as he pummels his way to glory.

Key Features:

Beautiful, diverse worlds, packed with secrets.

Engaging and fun gameplay for all ages—family-friendly, but for core gamers too.

Magic gloves stacked with powers.

Kao—a cheeky, brave, and feisty kangaroo who embarks on a life-changing journey.

An engaging story filled with a cast of captivating characters.

Challenging combat including unique boss battles.

A whole host of items to collect.

