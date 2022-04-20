Loot River Arrives May 3 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher SUPERHOT PRESENTS and developer straka.studio announced the dungeon crawling action roguelike game, Loot River, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on May 3.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Transform the World

Set in a series of procedurally generated labyrinths, Loot River is a dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines tense, real-time combat and dark fantasy settings with spatial block-shifting.

Defeat Bestial Abominations

Armed with the power of the Relic, players can shift the ground beneath them, sliding floating ruins together in a series of tile puzzles. As players venture through these endless catacombs, they’ll encounter beasts, lost travelers, and bosses. These cosmic grottos offer a wealth of new weapons and gear to discover, as well as unholy knowledge to unearth for permanent upgrades.

Key Features:

Slide ruins of an old dungeon to defeat your foes.

Forge your path through ancient abandoned fortress.

Meet horrifying beast from alternate realities, as well as other wandering nomads.

Wake up in a parallel universe after each death – navigate through thousands of unique, yet familiar dungeons.

Defeat enemies your way – unlock many different abilities, items and weapons, each with unique look, animations, powers, and style.

Gain knowledge and experience, level up, and defeat powerful bosses.

Immerse yourself in a beautiful, hand drawn, pixel art with fluid animations, real time 3D shadows, and astonishing water simulation.

