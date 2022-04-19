World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Announced - News

Blizzard Entertainment have announced the next World of Warcraft is called Dragonflight.

View the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion cinematic trailer below:

Read details on the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion below:

The dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Surging with elemental magic and the life energies of Azeroth, the Isles are awakening once more, and it's up to you to explore their primordial wonder and discover long-forgotten secrets.

New Playable Race-And-Class

Dracthyr Evoker

Dominate the Dragon Isles as a newly awakened Dracthyr Evoker, World of Warcraft’s first-ever playable race-and-class combo.

Draconic Heritage - Dracthyr Evokers freely switch between two customizable forms—choosing between a humanoid visage, and a fearsome draconic form to battle foes and overcome obstacles.

Choose Your Allegiance - Dracthyr Evokers seek to forge their own path in Azeroth, and willingly fight for the Horde or the Alliance.

Intro Experience - Delve into the story of the Dracthyr in a brand-new starting experience and learn how to use your new abilities before venturing forth.

Specializations - Dracthyr Evokers can fight from mid-range with claws and fiery breath attacks (Devastation) or draw upon the life-giving magic of renewal to bolster their allies (Preservation).

Empowered Abilities - Dracthyr Evokers can empower their draconic abilities through magic. Charge-up your attacks and unleash them at the right moment to maximize their effects.

New Feature

Become a Dragonrider

Master the art of Dragonriding, a new form of aerial movement. Explore the land and obtain four new Dragon Isles Drakes—unique, customizable mounts that can be truly made your own. With millions of possible combinations to choose from, no two Drakes are the same.

Mastering the Skies

Use your new riding abilities to keep yourself and your Drake in the air—but beware! The denizens of the Dragon Isles will knock out inexperienced Dragonriders right out of the sky.

Special Moves - As you grow in skill, you and your Drake will master new maneuvers. Fight against exhaustion and the pull of the earth, and soar above the Dragon Isles.

Talented Rider - Continue to improve your Dragonriding skill at max level by hunting down ancient glyphs and advancing your new Dragonriding skill tree.

More Customization - Once you reach maximum level, you can conquer additional challenges all over the Dragon Isles to unlock even more customization options for your Drakes. New Continent The Dragon Isles he Dragon Isles are the ancestral home of the dragonflights of Azeroth. When the world was broke apart in the Great Sundering, magic drained away and the land went dormant. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do old feuds and long-dormant threats. Dragonriding Overview Ride or Dive Dive down and gain momentum as you rapidly descend, then unfurl your drake's wings and use your dragonriding skills to stay afloat. Take in your surroundings as you look for the perfect landing spot—or surprise your foes with death from above! Gameplay updates Discover New Ways to Play Dragonflight brings significant updates to existing game systems. Experience the largest talent system revamp yet, HUD (Heads Up Display) improvements, along with a whole new crafting and profession system, and find new ways to adventure across Azeroth. New Talent System - Gain talent points with each level-up and spend them in two distinct talent trees. Class talent trees feature utility skills for your class, while Specialization trees boost your offensive or healing powers.



Professions and Crafting - Become a Dragon Isles artisan and fulfill crafting orders for your realm. Hunt down rare ingredients and create ever more wondrous items as you unlock specializations for your profession.



New HUD Interface - We’re revamping WoW’s HUD UI from the ground up. The new edit mode feature allows players to move, tweak, and personalize UI elements like never before, while still retaining a familiar look and feel. Additional Features New Level Cap - Ascend to new heights of power as you explore the Dragon Isles, earning new talents every step of the way to level 70.



New Dungeons - Fight to reclaim Neltharus, stronghold of the black dragonflight, explore previously unknown chambers of Uldaman, defend the Life Pools of the red dragonflight, and more!

New Raid - Venture into the ancient prison of the Primal Incarnates before their malevolent power can be unleashed against the Dragon Aspects.

