The Pokemon Company Acquires Pokémon TCG Manufacturer

The Pokemon Company International announced it an entered an agreement to acquire North Carolina-based Millennium Print Group, the manufacturer and printer of the Pokémon trading card game. The two have been partners since 2015.

The goal of the acquisition is to develop grow Millennium Print Group's capabilities, infrastructure, and scale. The company will remain a separate organization, but get an investment and expertise from the The Pokemon Company International.

"The talented team at Millennium Print Group has been an important partner to The Pokémon Company International for many years, helping us bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to our fans with the quality they expect," said The Pokémon Company International president Kenji Okubo.

"By joining forces in a more meaningful way, our goal is to enhance the ways our organizations work together and continue to bring the highest quality Pokémon TCG products to market. Simultaneously, we aim to develop Millennium into an even better, bigger, state-of-the-art version of their already exceptional organization, benefitting not just Pokémon, but all of their customers."

Millennium Print Group CEO Terry Pegram added, "Millennium Print Group has had the pleasure of growing alongside the Pokémon brand and Pokémon Trading Card Game for nearly a decade. In that time, we have had the opportunity to develop an amazing relationship with the expert team at The Pokémon Company International, an organization with a special culture who lives its values every day.

"This exciting new chapter for Millennium Print Group has tremendous beneficial impact for both our business and its employees. We look forward to continuing to support our team members and customers while growing Millennium to be a premier printer for trading cards in the world."

