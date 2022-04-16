Warner Bros. Discovery Looking to Bolster Its Gaming Lineup - News

posted 2 hours ago

Warner Bros. Discovery, the new company that was created as part of the merger of Warner Brothers and Discovery, is looking to grow its gaming lineup, according to Variety.

"But the company believes that DC must do more to grow its approach to comic book fare, including bolstering gaming," reads the article.

"Under Walter Hamada, who took over DC Films from Jon Berg and Geoff Johns in 2018, the unit has achieved more consistency in terms of both the critical and commercial reception to the company’s movies. He is under contract until the end of 2023 and could play an important role in whatever Zaslav has planned."

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment currently has four DC games in development that have been announced - Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, The Wolf Among Us 2, and Wonder Woman.

