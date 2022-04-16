Child of Light Creative Director Patrick Plourde Leaves Ubisoft After 19 Years - News

Patrick Plourde, the creative director of Child of Light, Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 3, and more at Ubisoft, announced it has left the company after 19 years.

Plourde will be working as an independent consulting agency and continue to work with Ubisoft outside of the traditional corporate structure.

"Most of my time will be working with Ubisoft, but now I’ll have a position outside a traditional structure (with mandate cross department) and I will be able to dabble with other fields outside gaming that I had eyes on for a while without having to ask my employer’s permission," Plourde told Axios.

"We can confirm that Patrick is leaving Ubisoft but will provide consulting to some of our creative directors, at their request, and to the Editorial team on certain projects," Ubisoft told Axios journalist Stephen Totilo.

A Better Ubisoft group has named Plourde as someone with "multiple misconduct reports." Ubisoft has had issues with a toxic work culture, harassment, abuse, and discrimination.

Longtime Ubisoft developer Patrick Plourde, who had senior creative roles on Watch Dogs 2, Child of Light and more in a 19-year run has left the company. Was most recently in Ubisoft's editorial team. Says he's going into consulting and will still work with Ubisoft. — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 13, 2022

