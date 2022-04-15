South of the Circle Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher 11 bit studios and developer State of Play Games have announced South of the Circle for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. A release date was not announced.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

South of the Circle is an emotional narrative experience with a deep multi-layered cinematic story. The main plot asks questions about the consequences of life choices, of pursuing either career or true love, maneuvering between now and the past. You play Peter, a Cambridge academic who crashlands in Cold War Antarctica. As he searches for help, his past unwinds before him, revealing how the pressures of power and his own aspirations have led him into this crisis he must somehow escape. A love story between him and fellow academic Clara develops, and Peter learns the weight of all the things he has promised. Like memories from childhood, some promises stay with us forever.

Created by BAFTA winners State of Play Games, the game’s beautiful aesthetic and nuanced writing underlines its sweeping cinematic scope, further enhanced by actors drawn from Bohemian Rhapsody (Gwilym Lee), The Woman in White (Olivia Vinall), The Crown (Richard Goulding), Game of Thrones (Anton Lesser), Chernobyl (Adrian Rawlins), and Downton Abbey (Michael Fox).

Key Features:

Compelling and immersive narrative with a unique sense of time and place.

Nuanced emotional choices.

Fully motion-captured performances to achieve emotional realism.

Rich, authentic setting of the historical Cold War era.

Environmental storytelling woven through the narrative.

Distinguished and consistent art style.

Crafted by State of Play Games, developers of BAFTA-winning Lumino City, BAFTA-nominated KAMI 2 and Apple Design Award Winner INKS, for audiences that seek emotional and heart-wrenching moments with a game.

