Hideo Kojima Says Kojima Productions Will Remain Independent - News

There has been speculation that Sony has acquired Kojima Productions following the addition of Death Stranding to the banner for the official PlayStation Studios website.

Hideo Kojima via Twitter has shot this down saying Kojima Productions will remain an independent studio and will not be acquired by any other company.

"[Kojima Productions] has been and will continue to be an independent production studio," said Kojima.

There have been reports that a deal between Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima and Xbox to work together had been in the works and in July of last year it was claimed a letter of intent had been signed. VentureBeat reporter and known leaker Jeff Grubb this week claimed the deal is still on as of two weeks ago.

