Hideo Kojima Says Kojima Productions Will Remain Independent

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 651 Views

There has been speculation that Sony has acquired Kojima Productions following the addition of Death Stranding to the banner for the official PlayStation Studios website

Hideo Kojima via Twitter has shot this down saying Kojima Productions will remain an independent studio and will not be acquired by any other company.

"[Kojima Productions] has been and will continue to be an independent production studio," said Kojima.

There have been reports that a deal between Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima and Xbox to work together had been in the works and in July of last year it was claimed a letter of intent had been signed. VentureBeat reporter and known leaker Jeff Grubb this week claimed the deal is still on as of two weeks ago.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


8 Comments
Azzanation (7 hours ago)

People overreacted over a picture.

deerox (6 hours ago)

Remember when Sackboy Adventure had the Playstation Studios logo on it even though it was made by Sumo Digital? Sony have to stop doing this.

ironmanDX deerox (6 hours ago)

Do they own the ip?

No issue with someone promoting their own ip... People need to stop the knee jerk reactions.

deerox ironmanDX (1 hour ago)

They do, but it wasn't made by a "Playstation Studio".

Trentonater deerox (38 minutes ago)

every sony published game is considered playstation studios. it's a brand name for the publisher not a legal statement.

deerox Trentonater (29 minutes ago)

That's dumb. With a name like "Playstation Studios" they should limit it to their own first party studios.

Trentonater deerox (18 minutes ago)

If its sony published and sony owned it's a first party game from playstaton. Whether or not the developer is owned by the publisher has never mattered. that's partly why "second party" as a term was made up.

deerox Trentonater (3 minutes ago)

I agree that it is a first-party game. I just think that "Playstation Studios" should be branding for Playstation's first-party studios, instead of just being something that they put on all of their games regardless of who made it.

