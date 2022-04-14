PlayStation Studios Website Banner Adds Death Stranding - News

The banner for the official PlayStation Studios website has been updated by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The banner saw Concrete Genie replaced with Kojima's Death Stranding, as well as the addition of Demon's Souls and updating the Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show images, according to ResetEra user Toumari who spotted the new banner.

The addition of Death Stranding has lead to speculation that Sony has acquired Kojima Productions. This is just speculation as Sony Interactive Entertainment did publish the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game, as well as help fund the game.

View the updated banner below:

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan previously stated PlayStation will continue to grow its first-party lineup in two ways - organically and through acquisitions.

"We're in a really good place with PlayStation Studios and have been for the past few years," said Ryan at the time. "The critical success and the commercial success of the games that they've been making… that has given us permission to invest heavily in content creation."

He added, "We’re growing our studios organically and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

