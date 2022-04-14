XSEED Games Reveal PAX East 2022 Lineup - News

XSEED Games has revealed its lineup of games it will showcase at PAX East 2022 later this month from April 21 to 24 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Massachusetts.

The lineup of games include newly announced DEADCRAFT, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories, Potionomics, and Rune Factory 5.

Read details on the lineup below:

DEADCRAFT

DEADCRAFT is a brand-new game where players will fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. The full global unveiling of DEADCRAFT will be made when PAX East kicks off and attendees will have the first-ever opportunity to get hands-on time with the game.

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories (PC)

What power a single melon holds! When Cantaloupe goes missing, melon factory employee Honeydew ducks out of their shift at Eglantine Industries to head to Hog Town, where melons are outlawed and corruption abounds. As Honeydew’s search begins, an array of intertwining mysteries begin to unfold in the brand-new story-exploration game Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories by indie developer Froach Club. Is the Cavity Crew a true threat? Is Kitten King the cause of all this? Honeydew will need to comb every inch of the green-tinted pixelated world, their every step accompanied by the beats of the jazzy lo-fi soundtrack, to save the day in this monochromatic mystery set for a 2022 launch.

Potionomics (PC)

The inventive management simulation game / deckbuilder from indie developer Voracious Games, Potionomics, makes its playable debut at PAX East. Attendees can test their entrepreneurial mettle in this charming adventure and face off against bargain-hungry customers by deploying sales tactics as cards from a deck. As the young witch Sylvia, you’ll learn to balance the delicate art of potion brewing with the nuances of salesmanship to keep your late uncle’s business running on the fantastical island of Rafta. Potionomics is targeting a fall 2022 launch on Windows PC.

Rune Factory 5 (Switch)

The all-new addition to the RPG / life simulation game series, Rune Factory 5 on Nintendo Switch lets players live out a grand fantasy adventure and discover an unfolding mystery in the sleepy town of Rigbarth all while managing their farm, forming friendships, and planning festivals! Since its initial release, Rune Factory 5 has garnered praise from the likes of NME, Game Informer, and RPG Fan, welcoming more new rangers every day.

