Embracer Group's Aspyr Acquires Beamdog - News

Aspyr, a subsidiary of Embracer Group’s Saber Interactive, announced it is acquiring developer Beamdog.

Beamdog was founded in 2009 by BioWare co-founder Trent Oster and former BioWare lead programmer Cameron Tofer.

The studio has worked on Enhanced ports of several games, including Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, and Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.

"Beamdog is a tremendously talented group that we’ve admired for a long time," said Aspyr CEO Ted Staloch. "Their development philosophy and studio vision are perfectly aligned with ours. We look forward to seeing them realize their ambition with MythForce while maximizing the long-term potential of an incredible archive of classic games."

Beamdog CEO Trent Oster added, "This acquisition will open up a ton of exciting opportunities for us. Beamdog can now focus our talent, efforts and imagination on building the great games we want to play while properly looking after established fan-favorite RPGs. Beamdog’s first original IP is a fun-filled start to our studio’s next chapter."

