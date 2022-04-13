Couch Co-Op Spaceship Recovery Game Fueled Up Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Fireline Games has announced couch co-op spaceship recovery game, Fueled Up, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer:

Here is an overview of the game:

Fueled Up is a chaotic couch co-op spaceship recovery game for up to four players. You and your crewmates must fuel, fix and rescue damaged spaceships before the evil space octopus gets its tentacles on them!

Return the spaceships to safety while dealing with unexpected dangers like wormholes, asteroid showers, and space squids. Keep the engines fueled up, fix hull breaches, and extinguish fires or risk the ship blowing up! There are no boring days in the life of a spaceship recovery engineer!

Key Features:

Intense Couch Co-Op Fun – Enjoy a game where teamwork, a rapid pace, and multiple task juggling combine with heavy doses of chaos and laughter. Mix careful planning with split-second decision-making to make it back to base!

– Enjoy a game where teamwork, a rapid pace, and multiple task juggling combine with heavy doses of chaos and laughter. Mix careful planning with split-second decision-making to make it back to base! Online / Local Multiplayer and Controller Sharing – Work with your crewmates in both local and online multiplayer. Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together.

– Work with your crewmates in both local and online multiplayer. Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together. Bonus Challenges – Returning safely not enough? Craving even more excitement? Each level offers extra objectives to test your skills and prove there’s no task too challenging for you and your crew!

Explore dangerous galaxies, face increasingly challenging hazards and avoid the Space Octopus to become the best spaceship recovery engineer the universe has ever seen! Gather your crew and start saving those spaceships!

