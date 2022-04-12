Bugsnax Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Switch, and Steam on April 28 - News

/ 647 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Young Horses announced Bugsnax will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on April 28. The new versions of the game will be priced at $24.99 with a 20 percent discount at launch.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in November 2020.

On the same day as the new versions of the game, The Isle of Bigsnax free content update will be available on all platforms.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of The Isle of Bigsnax update:

The Isle of Bigsnax’s main campaign includes three to four hours of new story content—with Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell returning to voice their respective grumpuses—and new exciting Bugsnax and mysteries to discover. Players will find even more to do on the main island of the original game with new mail quests from the grumpuses to complete, hats to acquire for your favorite snax, and your very own hut to decorate and call home!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles