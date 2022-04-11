Kingdom Hearts IV to be Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5 to Improve the Quality to 'Several Levels Higher' - News

A Famitsu report from the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event held in Tokyo, Japan revealed Kingdom Hearts IV, which was announced during the event, said it will be upgraded to Unreal Engine 5 for the final release.

The game being built using Unreal Engine 5 will mean the visuals of the game will be much better.

"The full game will be made with Unreal Engine 5, and the quality of lighting and detail will be several levels higher," reads the report.

Read details on Kingdom Hearts IV below:

In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the “Lost Master Arc.” Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

