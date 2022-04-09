Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sets a Record for the Biggest Domestic Opening Day Ever for a Video Game Movie - News

/ 1,014 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has hit theaters in the domestic market (US and Canada) and it has already set a new record.

The sequel to 2020's Sonic The Hedgehog earned $26.5 million on its opening day in the domestic market, which is the biggest opening day ever for a video game movie.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is also on track for an opening weekend of $67 million to $69 million across 4,234 theaters. This is higher than the first movie in the series earned in its first weekend, which earned $58 million.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has had the biggest Domestic Opening Day ever for a Video Game Movie



• $26.5m compared to Sonic 1s $20.9m

• Amazing 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" Cinemascore from audiences

• 2nd Biggest Opening Day of 2022 only behind The Batman pic.twitter.com/Ddps2opyN1 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 9, 2022

Last weekend, Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie hit theaters in 31 international markets and earned $25.5 million. That is two percent higher than the original Sonic The Hedgehog movie did in 2020.

The movie debuted in first in a number of markets and earned $6.4 million in the UK, $5.7 million in France, $2.8 million in Australia, $2/2 million in Spain, and $2.1 million in Germany. It was also number one in Sweden, Czech Republic, Austria, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, Slovakia and South Africa.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles