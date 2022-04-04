Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Earns $25.5M in International Markets - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie hit theaters over the weekend in 31 international markets and neared $25.5 million, according to Deadline.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in like-for-like markets are two percent higher than the original Sonic The Hedgehog movie did in 2020.

The movie debuted in first in a number of markets and earned $6.4 million in the UK, $5.7 million in France, $2.8 million in Australia, $2/2 million in Spain, and $2.1 million in Germany. It was also number one in Sweden, Czech Republic, Austria, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, Slovakia and South Africa.

The team at Xbox and Paramount Pictures did team up for a custom Xbox Series S and furry controllers to celebrate the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The custom black Xbox Series S has a golden portal ring around the vent, as well as the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo. The two Xbox Wireless Controllers features what is described as a "bristly" texture that comes in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters in the United States on April 8, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles