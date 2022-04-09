Steam Deck - Over 2,000 Games Are Now Verified or Playable - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Valve announced over 2,000 games on Steam have officially been Verified or Playable for the all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck.

"In just one month we’ve passed a huge milestone with 2000 games now officially Deck Verified or Playable," reads a blog post from Valve. "It's been exciting to see the variety of games the community has been playing - new or old, big or small, every genre - it seems like players have been having a ton of fun on Deck.

"We're going to continue charging through the Steam catalog and can't wait to share the next big milestone here. We’re also listening carefully to customer feedback in this space, as we want to make sure the Deck Verified program is doing its job. To that end we’ve added a Feedback feature allowing customers to signal whether they agree or disagree with the Verified rating for each title."

In order for a game to be rated Verified it must meet the following four requirements:

Input - The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed.

The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed. Seamlessness - The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.

The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller. Display - The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.

The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), have good default settings, and text should be legible. System Support - If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles