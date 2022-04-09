By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Steam Deck - Over 2,000 Games Are Now Verified or Playable - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 381 Views

Valve announced over 2,000 games on Steam have officially been Verified or Playable for the all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck.

"In just one month we’ve passed a huge milestone with 2000 games now officially Deck Verified or Playable," reads a blog post from Valve. "It's been exciting to see the variety of games the community has been playing - new or old, big or small, every genre - it seems like players have been having a ton of fun on Deck.

"We're going to continue charging through the Steam catalog and can't wait to share the next big milestone here. We’re also listening carefully to customer feedback in this space, as we want to make sure the Deck Verified program is doing its job. To that end we’ve added a Feedback feature allowing customers to signal whether they agree or disagree with the Verified rating for each title."

In order for a game to be rated Verified it must meet the following four requirements:

  • Input - The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed.
  • Seamlessness - The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.
  • Display - The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.
  • System Support - If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments
QUAKECore89 (3 hours ago)

Yeah, nice, but. Damn, my games are still unsupported lmao!

Pemalite (4 hours ago)

Now just make the hardware available for me to buy in Australia... Please!

Any info on how sales have been going? Is it being tracked?

trunkswd Pemalite (3 hours ago)

We don't have any data on the Steam Deck. However, an NPD analyst called Steam Deck sales "anemic," which says it all.

Pemalite trunkswd (3 hours ago)

I think that was pretty expected... Because Valve isn't selling this in Gamestop/EB Games and other brick and mortar shops, so aren't really expected to sell these units in the 10's of millions.

Plus Valves hardware has always sold in a relatively small volume anyway... Just would be interesting to see the sales rate... Which is pretty much all hardware that can be manufactured currently.. Which is the same for everyone.

trunkswd Pemalite (3 hours ago)

If we had any data on it I would love to track it. It has appeared on the Steam weekly charts, but that is ordered by revenue and not units sold.

