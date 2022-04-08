Guardians of the Galaxy is 'Finding Its Audience' Following Game Pass Release - News

Guardians of the Galaxy, from publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal, released in October 2021 and launch sales "undershot" the initial expectations.

Senior narrative director on the game Mary DeMarle in an interview with Eurogamer said the game is now finding its audience following its addition to Xbox Game Pass.

"For me, it's all about creating the game. What I love right now is that people, especially with Game Pass, are playing it and they're sharing the experience," said DeMarle. "We make games to touch people, we make games to hit an audience. And it's great that it's finding its audience, and it's great that it keeps going forward."

Senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas said, "It's like anything. We always want to sell trillions but it's not always necessarily as easy as that."

He added, "but is it a great ride? And is it something this year or last year that you played that is unlike everything else? And is it worth spending your time on? I honestly think it is, from a game standpoint.

"I have no regrets. We did everything we could but that's the reality of the market… And let's not forget it's a new IP. Even though we say all 'Guardians [of the Galaxy] are known,' it’s still a new IP [in the video game market]. It could be a lot of people don't even know that the game is out yet, or they're not sure exactly what it is."

Microsoft reportedly paid around $5 million to $10 million to Square Enix to add Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Switch version is a cloud release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

