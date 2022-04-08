Elden Ring Tops the UK Digital Charts - Sales

Elden Ring is up one spot to take first place on the UK digital charts, according to GSD for the week ending April 3, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 12 percent week-on-week.

FIFA 22 is up one spot to second place. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands after debuting in first place last week has fallen to third place as sales were down 60 percent.

Grand Theft Auto V and F1 2021 remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles in the UK for the week:

Elden Ring FIFA 22 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Grand Theft Auto V F1 2021 WWE 2K22 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto Online Far Cry 6 Red Dead Redemption 2

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

