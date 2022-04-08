Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves to Bring Improvements to the Shop, Battle Pass, and More - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves is set to start on May 3.

Season 2 will add one new Arena map called Catalyst, one new BTB map called Breaker, King of the Hill and Attrition to multiple playlists, tweaks to the gameplay, bug fixes, and more.

Developer 343 Industries in a new Halo Waypoint blog post has detailed some changes coming to the game with Season 2. There will be changes made to Customization, Shop, Battle Pass, Progression, Challenges, Ultimate Rewards, Events, Theater, Observer Mode, and more.

Read the latest information on Season 2 Lone Wolves below:

Shop

Bundles will have more consistent value across different offerings

Battle Pass & Progression

Season 2’s free track will have more customization content than Season 1’s

Players can earn 1000 CR in the S2 Premium Battle Pass

Weekly Challenges will see continued improvements

Ultimate Rewards will be higher value cosmetics such as visors, coatings, and stances, and no longer have emblems or backdrops, throughout the course of the season.

Theater & Observer

Theater & Observer will have updates to address overall stability, issues caused by viewing multiple films in a row, and problems that arise when observing multiple matches in a row

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles